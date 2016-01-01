Kathleen Antonio, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Antonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Antonio, LMHC
Overview
Kathleen Antonio, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL.
Locations
Infectious Disease of Greater Orlando Plc.142 Parliament Loop Ste 1018, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 688-1770
Kathleen Antonio LMHC924 N Magnolia Ave Ste 210, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 257-4784Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathleen Antonio, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1689791253
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Antonio accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Antonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
