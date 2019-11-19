See All Nurse Practitioners in Melrose, MA
Kathleen Ammon, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Ammon, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Melrose, MA. 

Kathleen Ammon works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care OB/GYN in Melrose, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Healthcare Associates PC
    50 Rowe St Ste 400, Melrose, MA 02176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 19, 2019
I have Been seeing Kathleen for years! She is patient, honest and kind. Highly recommend her.
Francesca Ferrari — Nov 19, 2019
Photo: Kathleen Ammon, NP
About Kathleen Ammon, NP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104282136
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

