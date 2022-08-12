See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Ottawa, KS
Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD

Optometry
5 (67)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD is an Optometrist in Ottawa, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.

Dr. Ammel works at Ammel Optometry in Ottawa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ammel Optometry
    2101 S Princeton St, Ottawa, KS 66067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 242-7300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Optical Coherence Tomography Chevron Icon
Optomap® Retinal Exam Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantica
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • KanCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD

    • Optometry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528027372
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ammel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

