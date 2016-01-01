Kathleen Africano, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Africano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Africano, APRN
Overview
Kathleen Africano, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Norwalk, CT.
Kathleen Africano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling Associates of Norwalk, LLC147 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 247-5686Tuesday5:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Africano?
About Kathleen Africano, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659300416
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Africano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Africano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Africano works at
Kathleen Africano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Africano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Africano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Africano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.