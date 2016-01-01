See All Nurse Practitioners in Norwalk, CT
Kathleen Africano, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kathleen Africano, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Norwalk, CT. 

Kathleen Africano works at Counseling Associates of Norwalk in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Associates of Norwalk, LLC
    147 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 247-5686
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    About Kathleen Africano, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1659300416
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Africano, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Africano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Africano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Africano works at Counseling Associates of Norwalk in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Kathleen Africano’s profile.

    Kathleen Africano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Africano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Africano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Africano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.