Kathie Gonzales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathie Gonzales, ARNP-BC
Kathie Gonzales, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL.
Kathie Gonzales works at
Total Vitality Medical Group24945 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 726-1460Monday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Love Kathie. She is better than any doctor I have seen. She really cares about her patients.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073589214
Kathie Gonzales accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathie Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kathie Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathie Gonzales.
