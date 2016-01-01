Kathie Blake-Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathie Blake-Greenberg
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathie Blake-Greenberg is a Clinical Psychologist in Safety Harbor, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 801 2nd St N, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (786) 208-4788
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathie Blake-Greenberg?
About Kathie Blake-Greenberg
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982637799
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathie Blake-Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathie Blake-Greenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathie Blake-Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathie Blake-Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathie Blake-Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.