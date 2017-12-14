See All Nurse Practitioners in Bellaire, OH
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Kathi Harris, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellaire, OH. 

Kathi Harris works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Bellaire, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Children's Diagnostic Center
    370 28 Stimperial Plz, Bellaire, OH 43906
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Dec 14, 2017
I herd Dr Taylor leaving I would like to transfer to Dr Harris any help on how I can do that cause I absolutely loved Dr Harris?
Betty Polivka in Martins Ferry ohio — Dec 14, 2017
Specialties
  Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Female
NPI Number
  1033115332
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  Twin City Medical Center

Kathi Harris, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathi Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathi Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Kathi Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathi Harris works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Bellaire, OH. View the full address on Kathi Harris’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Kathi Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathi Harris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathi Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathi Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

