Katherine Wolf, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Wolf, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockford, IL. 

Katherine Wolf works at Swedish American Immediate Care in Rockford, IL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish American Medical Group
    3775 N Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 (779) 696-8400
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Mar 29, 2017
    Katie has been the best! I needed to get in to see her right away for filling out some papers for a medical report and I walked in in the morning and the receptionist was pleasant and said that she would give those to Katie and have her take a look at them less than an hour I got a phone call and said Katie will see you today at 2:30. Wow exclamation mark what service. He's kind and he's compassionate and empathetic. I would definitely recommend Katherine wolf to anyone!
    Bob Hecox in Machesney Park. Il — Mar 29, 2017
    About Katherine Wolf, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386992196
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Katherine Wolf works at Swedish American Immediate Care in Rockford, IL.

    2 patients have reviewed Katherine Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

