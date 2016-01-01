Katherine Wilson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Wilson, FNP-C
Overview
Katherine Wilson, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX.
Katherine Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Hendrick Medical Center6250 Regional Plz, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 428-5660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Wilson?
About Katherine Wilson, FNP-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1962702779
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Wilson works at
Katherine Wilson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.