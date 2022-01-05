Katherine Whitmire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Whitmire, APRN
Katherine Whitmire, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Duke University.
Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
She is very knowledgeable and spends the time needed to go over any issues I had.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
- Duke University
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Whitmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Whitmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.