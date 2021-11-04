Katherine Waugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Waugh, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Waugh, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Katherine Waugh works at
Locations
-
1
John Richard989 Governors Ln Ste 240, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 338-3958
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Waugh?
Good compassionate healthcare provider.
About Katherine Waugh, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902266729
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Waugh accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Waugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Waugh works at
Katherine Waugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Waugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Waugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Waugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.