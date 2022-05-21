See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, MA
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Katherine Waterman is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA. 

Katherine Waterman works at Orthopedic Care Center in Springfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Care Center
    299 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 732-8060
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    May 21, 2022
    My 2022 physical was scheduled with Katie Waterman as my doctor recently retired. She was caring, compassionate, and very knowledgeable. She updated my file and answered all my questions. I was not rushed, and she was very thorough and followed up personally with my lab results the next day. Extremely professional and approachable.
    Ken White — May 21, 2022
    About Katherine Waterman

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1962767905
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Waterman works at Orthopedic Care Center in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Katherine Waterman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Katherine Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Waterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

