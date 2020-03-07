Dr. Wardle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD is a Psychologist in Troy, NY. They completed their fellowship with National Institute Of Mental Health Fellow (3 Years)
Dr. Wardle works at
Locations
Affiliated Psychological Services71 4th St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 783-1051Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wardle is incredibly welcoming and comforting to speak with. Was hesitant to make an appt. last year, but the woman who answered the phone was super nice and supportive when I mentioned I was a bit nervous. Only been to see her twice with several months between (maybe she's just THAT good), but I will make more regular appts with her as she has been nothing but lovely and eye-opening to speak with.
About Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104953421
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Mental Health Fellow (3 Years)
- Internships Approved By The American Psychological Association
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Columbia University Graduate School (M.Ed. Ma, Ph.D.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wardle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wardle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wardle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wardle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wardle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wardle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.