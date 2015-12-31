See All Physicians Assistants in Flint, MI
Katherine Vanderlaan, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Katherine Vanderlaan, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katherine Vanderlaan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Flint, MI. 

Katherine Vanderlaan works at Michigan Health Specialists in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Health Specialist
    2700 Robert T Longway Blvd Ste B, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 235-2004
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katherine Vanderlaan?

    Dec 31, 2015
    I had an awesome patient /Dr experience with Katherine Vanderlaan my first visit with her. It was the experience afterward that puzzles me? I had came in office to pick up an Rx and the front desk told her I had been rude to them, however that was not factual, I just informed them the Rx dosage did not match the qty. So they changed it then I left. 1mo later my appointment was with another pa because Katherine was unavailable for that date 11/28/15 which went fine as well. But when I inquired
    Yvonne Embry in Flint, Michigan — Dec 31, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katherine Vanderlaan, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Katherine Vanderlaan, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katherine Vanderlaan to family and friends

    Katherine Vanderlaan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katherine Vanderlaan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine Vanderlaan, PA.

    About Katherine Vanderlaan, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255605283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Vanderlaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Vanderlaan works at Michigan Health Specialists in Flint, MI. View the full address on Katherine Vanderlaan’s profile.

    Katherine Vanderlaan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Vanderlaan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Vanderlaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Vanderlaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katherine Vanderlaan, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.