Katherine Sullivan, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Sullivan, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee.
Katherine Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Knoxville Behavioral & Mental Health Services9047 Executive Park Dr Ste 210, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 983-1899Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kate helped me so much with my anxiety and OCD. I love her! She's so easy to talk to and figured out how to help me when no one else could.
About Katherine Sullivan, MSN
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1487972345
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- University of The South
