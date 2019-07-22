See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Philadelphia, PA
Katherine Stull, PA-C

Pulmonary Disease
5 (143)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Katherine Stull, PA-C is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Lock Haven University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Katherine Stull works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Bronchiectasis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 143 ratings
Patient Ratings (143)
5 Star
(122)
4 Star
(14)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 22, 2019
Katy was kind, attentive, and exceptionally thorough. 10/10, would recommend :)
— Jul 22, 2019
Katherine Stull, PA-C
About Katherine Stull, PA-C

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194276493
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Lock Haven University
Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Stull, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Stull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine Stull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Stull works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Katherine Stull’s profile.

143 patients have reviewed Katherine Stull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Stull.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Stull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Stull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

