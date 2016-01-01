Katherine Starbeck, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Starbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Starbeck, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Starbeck, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Katherine Starbeck works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Starbeck?
About Katherine Starbeck, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1548893183
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Starbeck accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katherine Starbeck using Healthline FindCare.
Katherine Starbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Starbeck works at
Katherine Starbeck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Starbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Starbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Starbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.