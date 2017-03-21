Katherine Skiff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Skiff, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Skiff, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Katherine Skiff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Canal Crossing Internal Medicine115 S 15th St, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 298-3460
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Skiff?
I am a healthcare provider and I have finally found a provider in Katie that I respect and trust. She is thorough and she listens. I have been recommending her to all of our patients and their families.
About Katherine Skiff, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265776512
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Skiff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Skiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Skiff works at
5 patients have reviewed Katherine Skiff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Skiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Skiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Skiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.