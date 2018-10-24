See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Boise, ID
Pediatric Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katherine Skelly, PA-C is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Idaho State University - Master of Physician Assistant Studies.

Katherine Skelly works at Kate Skelly, PA-C, Multiple specialties in Boise, ID with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kate Skelly, PA-C, Multiple specialties
    5440 W Franklin Rd, Boise, ID 83705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 860-0468
  2. 2
    Katherine Skelly, PA-C, M.Ed
    1201 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 860-0468

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Adolescent Depression
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety

Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Katherine Skelly, PA-C

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972906824
    Education & Certifications

    • Idaho State University - Master of Physician Assistant Studies
    • University of Puget Sound
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Skelly, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Skelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Skelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Katherine Skelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Skelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Skelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Skelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

