Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Shen, OD
Dr. Katherine Shen, OD is an Optometrist in Kirkland, WA.
- 1 14050 Juanita Dr NE Ste A, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 820-2020
2
Vision Plus of Silver Lake Pllc12728 19th Ave SE Ste 102, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 353-5544
3
Magnolia Eye Care3202 W McGraw St, Seattle, WA 98199 Directions (206) 284-5850
Mountlake Terrace Eye Care23009 56th Ave W Ste A, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Directions (425) 778-0133
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Shen is exceptionally knowledgeable and she obviously cares about her patients. I saw her for several years before I moved away from the area. I would recommend her highly - and over most of the people I had seen before or have seen since.
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1922315282
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
