Dr. Shachar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Shachar, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Shachar, PHD is a Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Shachar works at
Locations
Ae Care Support120 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 241-2528
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shachar is wonderful. She genuinely cares. I have seen other therapists and they treat you kind of like just another person walking through the door and judgmental. Dr. Shachar is very different, quiet the opposite. She listens thoroughly with no judgement and then offers sound therapy. I am grateful I found her. I certainly feel as though she cares and keeps her clients in mind. She has no ego. Very authentic genuine therapy.
About Dr. Katherine Shachar, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1992997407
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shachar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shachar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shachar.
