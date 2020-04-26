Katherine Schoonover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Schoonover, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Schoonover, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Locations
Nova Primary Care2710 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions (541) 505-7317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love having Katie as my PCP. Her and Jessica, her MOA, are very caring and have always listened to me and my concerns. I like that her schedule is flexible and I can call on Monday and get in that same week to be seen.
About Katherine Schoonover, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811205248
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Schoonover accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Katherine Schoonover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Katherine Schoonover. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Schoonover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Schoonover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Schoonover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.