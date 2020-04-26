See All Nurse Practitioners in Eugene, OR
Katherine Schoonover, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (12)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Schoonover, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR. 

Katherine Schoonover works at Nova Health in Eugene, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nova Primary Care
    2710 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 505-7317
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 26, 2020
    Love having Katie as my PCP. Her and Jessica, her MOA, are very caring and have always listened to me and my concerns. I like that her schedule is flexible and I can call on Monday and get in that same week to be seen.
    — Apr 26, 2020
    About Katherine Schoonover, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811205248
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Schoonover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Schoonover works at Nova Health in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Katherine Schoonover’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Katherine Schoonover. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Schoonover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Schoonover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Schoonover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

