See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Katherine Schoeller, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Katherine Schoeller, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katherine Schoeller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Katherine Schoeller works at STAT CARE MEDICAL GROUP in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Statcare Hospitalists Group
    2240 Sutherland Ave Ste 104, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 909-0090

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Katherine Schoeller?

Jun 22, 2019
I love Dr K Schoeller!!!! She's the best of the best!!! I never thought I'd love another doctor besides Dr M Thakur but I did. Now don't get me wrong...Dr Thakur is wonderful but I just do like having to wait and wait and wait for 2 or 3 hours to see her. With Dr Schoeller you're in and out in no time.
Leslie Tackett in TN, TN — Jun 22, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Katherine Schoeller, NP
How would you rate your experience with Katherine Schoeller, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Katherine Schoeller to family and friends

Katherine Schoeller's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Katherine Schoeller

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine Schoeller, NP.

About Katherine Schoeller, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588752505
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Schoeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Schoeller works at STAT CARE MEDICAL GROUP in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Katherine Schoeller’s profile.

Katherine Schoeller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Schoeller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Schoeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Schoeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Katherine Schoeller, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.