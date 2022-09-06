Katherine Samberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Samberg, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Samberg, CNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH.
Katherine Samberg works at
Locations
Promedica Physicians Family Medicine5700 Monroe St Unit 204, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 585-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kate is always friendly and ready to discuss my health. She has a great bedside manner and it is never uncomfortable to discuss sensitive subjects. It is easy to get an appointment.
About Katherine Samberg, CNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Samberg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Samberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Katherine Samberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Samberg.
