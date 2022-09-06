See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sylvania, OH
Katherine Samberg, CNP

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Samberg, CNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. 

Katherine Samberg works at ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine in Sylvania, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Physicians Family Medicine
    5700 Monroe St Unit 204, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 585-0090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Kate is always friendly and ready to discuss my health. She has a great bedside manner and it is never uncomfortable to discuss sensitive subjects. It is easy to get an appointment.
    About Katherine Samberg, CNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639672009
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Samberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Samberg works at ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Katherine Samberg’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Katherine Samberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Samberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Samberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Samberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

