Katherine Prater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Prater, FNP-C
Overview
Katherine Prater, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Katherine Prater works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health Dept Carehere Clinic100 W Burton St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 898-7880
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Prater?
About Katherine Prater, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851956973
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Prater works at
Katherine Prater has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Prater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Prater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Prater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.