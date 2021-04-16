Dr. Katherine Piedmont, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piedmont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Piedmont, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Piedmont, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Athens, GA. They graduated from City University NY.
Locations
Athens Concussion and Neuropsychology Center575 Research Dr Ste B, Athens, GA 30605 Directions (706) 850-9339Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday1:30pm - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Piedmont is by far the most knowledgeable and most helpful neuropsychologist I have been evaluated by during my 15 years of learning to live a manageable life with a Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Injuries and PTSD. Her patience throughout the testing and post testing sessions were extremely valuable and provided me and my medical team with specific suggestions to use going forward. Dr. Piedmont also has a wonderful office staff around her that are very knowledgeable and helpful and the assistants on her staff that performed the battery of tests with me over two days were very patient and understanding with my anxiety and made the experience more comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Piedmont and her team and am very appreciative thankful that I was referred to them.
About Dr. Katherine Piedmont, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- New York Univ Med Ctr
- City University NY
- Vassar College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piedmont has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piedmont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piedmont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piedmont speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Piedmont. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piedmont.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piedmont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piedmont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.