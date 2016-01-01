See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Katherine Petracek, FPMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Katherine Petracek, FPMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Katherine Petracek works at Katherine Petracek PMHNP-BC LLC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katherine Petracek PMHNP-BC LLC
    2200 21st Ave S Ste 404, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 879-2332

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Katherine Petracek, FPMHNP

Specialties
  • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124151923
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Sewanee
Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Petracek, FPMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Petracek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine Petracek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Petracek works at Katherine Petracek PMHNP-BC LLC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Katherine Petracek’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Katherine Petracek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Petracek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Petracek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Petracek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

