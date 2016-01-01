Katherine Palermo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Palermo, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Palermo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6906 Kingston Pike Ste 104, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 214-7828
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Palermo?
About Katherine Palermo, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871082537
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Palermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Palermo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Palermo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Palermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Palermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.