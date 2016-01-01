Katherine Otis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Otis, PA-C
Overview
Katherine Otis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Shenandoah, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 17183 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 321-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Otis?
About Katherine Otis, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598318180
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Otis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Otis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Otis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Otis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Otis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.