Katherine O'Brien, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine O'Brien, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine O'Brien, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanover, MD.
Katherine O'Brien works at
Locations
1
UM BWMC Women's Health Hanover7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 553-8260
2
Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 553-2900
3
Umcmg Women's Health203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
She is the first provider to spend a good deal of time with me, talking about my health as a whole. There has not been anyone else that I have felt invested so much into understanding the complexities of my state of health and recommending next steps for testing, nutrition, and medical assistance. The wait wasn't wonderful, but she is.
About Katherine O'Brien, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205855780
Frequently Asked Questions
