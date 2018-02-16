See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hanover, MD
Katherine O'Brien, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine O'Brien, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanover, MD. 

Katherine O'Brien works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Hanover, MD with other offices in Pasadena, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Women's Health Hanover
    7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260
  2. 2
    Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.
    3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-2900
  3. 3
    Umcmg Women's Health
    203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260

Hospital Affiliations
  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 16, 2018
She is the first provider to spend a good deal of time with me, talking about my health as a whole. There has not been anyone else that I have felt invested so much into understanding the complexities of my state of health and recommending next steps for testing, nutrition, and medical assistance. The wait wasn't wonderful, but she is.
About Katherine O'Brien, CNM

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205855780
Frequently Asked Questions

