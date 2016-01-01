Katherine Noble, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Noble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Noble, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Katherine Noble, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in London, KY.
Katherine Noble works at
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care175 City Hill Dr, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Katherine Noble, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1356394787
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
Katherine Noble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katherine Noble using Healthline FindCare.
Katherine Noble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Noble works at
2 patients have reviewed Katherine Noble. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Noble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Noble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Noble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.