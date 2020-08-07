Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Morris, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Morris, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Morris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seeds of Health LLC5525 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215 Directions (503) 239-4475
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Dr. Kate Morris helped me through a very rough time in my life which included the death of my grandson, the suicide attempts of my daughter (his mother), the abuse of my narcissistic family members and the estrangement of my children. She is very skilled but more than that, is her genuine compassion which manifests as healing empathy. Because I found it difficult to speak up for myself, she would dialogue with me. She helped me learn new skills of non-violent communication with which to filter the stories I told myself about circumstances and people. The practice of this gave me wider "platforms" to work from; instead of the narrow, negative possibilities, my mind opened up to compassionate possibilities---"They are being unreasonable!" to "What could be causing them to be so rigid?" This made relationships much easier for my part. She is encouraging, supportive, knowledgeable and skilled. She's like a confidante and caring professional in one person. You won't regret going to her!
About Dr. Katherine Morris, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245267053
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.