Katherine McDonald accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine McDonald, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine McDonald, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Middletown, NY.
Katherine McDonald works at
Locations
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When no one else could help me Katherine did! She took a detailed history of my symptoms and the meds I had been on. She came up with a medication combination that actually worked. I had seen multiple physicians who just sat at their desk and wrote prescriptions. She listened, asked a lot of questions and then proceeded. It would have been bad had I not come across her.
About Katherine McDonald, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033101951
