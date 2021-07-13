See All Nurse Practitioners in Middletown, NY
Katherine McDonald, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Katherine McDonald, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katherine McDonald, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Middletown, NY. 

Katherine McDonald works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katherine McDonald?

    Jul 13, 2021
    When no one else could help me Katherine did! She took a detailed history of my symptoms and the meds I had been on. She came up with a medication combination that actually worked. I had seen multiple physicians who just sat at their desk and wrote prescriptions. She listened, asked a lot of questions and then proceeded. It would have been bad had I not come across her.
    — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katherine McDonald, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Katherine McDonald, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katherine McDonald to family and friends

    Katherine McDonald's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katherine McDonald

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine McDonald, NP.

    About Katherine McDonald, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033101951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine McDonald works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Katherine McDonald’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Katherine McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katherine McDonald, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.