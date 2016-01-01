See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Katherine Martin-Bredahl, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Martin-Bredahl, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Katherine Martin-Bredahl works at Practice in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 160, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Katherine Martin-Bredahl, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427388776
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Frontier Nursing University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Martin-Bredahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Martin-Bredahl works at Practice in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Katherine Martin-Bredahl’s profile.

    Katherine Martin-Bredahl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Martin-Bredahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Martin-Bredahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Martin-Bredahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
