Katherine Mader has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Mader, PA-C
Overview
Katherine Mader, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Walnut Creek, CA.
Katherine Mader works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Berman Skin Institute100 Pringle Ave Ste 425, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 932-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Mader?
PA Mader is thorough, knowledgeable, professional, and compassionate. She has great footwear as well which I always look forward to seeing.
About Katherine Mader, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730416066
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Mader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Mader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Mader works at
7 patients have reviewed Katherine Mader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Mader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Mader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Mader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.