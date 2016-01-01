See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Katherine Maddox, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Katherine Maddox, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katherine Maddox, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Katherine Maddox works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Office
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Planned Parenthood Of Great NW
    1509 32nd St, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Katherine Maddox?

Photo: Katherine Maddox, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Katherine Maddox, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Katherine Maddox to family and friends

Katherine Maddox's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Katherine Maddox

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine Maddox, CNM.

About Katherine Maddox, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1568749794
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Maddox, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Maddox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Maddox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Maddox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Maddox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.