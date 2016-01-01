Dr. Macie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Macie, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Macie, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Macie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carla M. Shaffer Phd. LLC17 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 728-0072
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macie?
About Dr. Katherine Macie, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992967426
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macie accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macie works at
Dr. Macie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.