Katherine Livingston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Livingston, WHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Livingston, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Katherine Livingston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Women's Center - Henrico Doctors'7611 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 288-4084
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Livingston?
She was so awesome, and built great rapport. Her and her medical assistant Logan at the time of my visit were beyond the best medical professionals I have ever encountered in my life. She was so patient, didn’t rush, and is very determined. I will always be a patient of hers.
About Katherine Livingston, WHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104221399
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Livingston accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Livingston works at
6 patients have reviewed Katherine Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.