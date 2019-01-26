Katherine Lau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Lau
Overview
Katherine Lau is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Locations
Psychoanalytic Training Institute of the Contemporary Freudian Society40 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 729-3810
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Lau?
I have a transgendered son who has been seeing Katherine for his depression Andy anxiety. I find her very genuine and patience with my son’s developmental issues as well as social anxiety. She’s has a very busy schedule and is willing to accommodate my son’s as well as my work schedules.
About Katherine Lau
- Psychology
- English
- 1992229462
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Lau accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Katherine Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Lau.
