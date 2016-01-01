Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Kwan, OD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Kwan, OD is an Optometrist in Glenview, IL.
Dr. Kwan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 280, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwan?
About Dr. Katherine Kwan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1619109329
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.