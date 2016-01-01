See All Physicians Assistants in Bryan, TX
Katherine Kriger, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katherine Kriger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bryan, TX. 

Katherine Kriger works at CHI St. Joseph Health Orthopaedic Fracture Clinic, Bryan, TX in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan
    2010 E Villa Maria Rd Ste A, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Arthritis
Acne
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Katherine Kriger, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1881613578
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Kriger, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Kriger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine Kriger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Katherine Kriger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Kriger works at CHI St. Joseph Health Orthopaedic Fracture Clinic, Bryan, TX in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Katherine Kriger’s profile.

Katherine Kriger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Kriger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Kriger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Kriger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

