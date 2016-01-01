Overview

Katherine Krause, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Carroll University and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Katherine Krause works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Shawano in Shawano, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI and New London, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.