Katherine Kelley, CCC-SLP

Speech-Language Pathology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Kelley, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Duluth, MN. 

Katherine Kelley works at Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building)
    502 E 2nd St # 220, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Katherine Kelley, CCC-SLP

    • Speech-Language Pathology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1407011026
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

