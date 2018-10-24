Katherine Johnson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Johnson, FNP-C
Overview
Katherine Johnson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA.
Katherine Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Baptist McFarland Medical Plaza4429 Clara St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (866) 624-7637
-
2
Ochsner Health Center - Lake Terrace1532 Allen Toussaint Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122 Directions (504) 846-9646
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Johnson?
Amazing people. Very patient and thorough.
About Katherine Johnson, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497279137
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Johnson works at
18 patients have reviewed Katherine Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.