Katherine Johnson, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Katherine Johnson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA. 

Katherine Johnson works at Ochsner Health Center - Baptist McFarland Medical Plaza in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Baptist McFarland Medical Plaza
    4429 Clara St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 624-7637
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - Lake Terrace
    1532 Allen Toussaint Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 846-9646
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Katherine Johnson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497279137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Johnson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Johnson works at Ochsner Health Center - Baptist McFarland Medical Plaza in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Katherine Johnson’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Katherine Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

