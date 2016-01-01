Dr. Katherine Hoover, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Katherine Hoover, PHD is a Psychologist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHD Clinical Psychology , University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
Dr. Hoover works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lagrange Office208 Parker Dr, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 418-1693
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Katherine Hoover, PHD
- Psychology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346487063
Education & Certifications
- Nashville VA- Vanderbilt University ( TN Valley Consortium PSYCHOLOGY INTERNSHIP PROGRAM)
- PHD Clinical Psychology , University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.