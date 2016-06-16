See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Katherine Hester, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Hester, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Katherine Hester works at Country Doctor Community Clinic in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Country Doctor Community Clinic
    500 19th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 616-1391
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Katherine Hester, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    
    NPI Number
    • 1942280995
    
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Hester has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Hester works at Country Doctor Community Clinic in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Katherine Hester’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Katherine Hester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Hester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Hester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Hester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

