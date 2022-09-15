Dr. Katherine Gorman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Gorman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Gorman, PHD is a Psychologist in Springfield, TN.
Dr. Gorman works at
Locations
Dr.Katherine J. Gorman, PHD6159 Hoods Branch Rd, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (615) 934-1488
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorman and I have been working together for over 2 years. This woman has been such an amazing support. I was in an abusive marriage when I began my journey with her, and I fully believe that I would still be in it if it weren't for the healing work Dr. Gorman has helped me do. If you are looking for someone that listens well, but tells you what you need to hear when you need to hear it - she's the one. She has displayed a great ability to assist me to grow in the ways and directions that I want to grow. If you are ready to work toward true healing (there will be an immense amount of growing pain!) set your appointment today. You will absolutely not be disappointed.
About Dr. Katherine Gorman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorman works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.