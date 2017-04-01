Katherine Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP
Overview
Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Katherine Gonzalez works at
Locations
Downtown Health Center150 Essex St, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 477-1120
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Katherine is an awesome Nurse Practitioner. She always makes time to see me and my family in the clinic. She is incredibly knowledgeable.
About Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629303672
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Katherine Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.