Katherine Goley, PA-C
Overview
Katherine Goley, PA-C is a General Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH.
Katherine Goley works at
Locations
Gem City Surgeons at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 400, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
The surgeon and the entire staff were amazing. From the time my leg was amputated until the time the doctor released me to the prosthetics routine, all the support was efficient, thorough, friendly, and caring.
About Katherine Goley, PA-C
- General Surgery
- English
- 1972257715
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Goley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Katherine Goley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Goley.
