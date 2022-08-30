See All General Surgeons in Centerville, OH
Katherine Goley, PA-C

General Surgery
5 (29)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Katherine Goley, PA-C is a General Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. 

Katherine Goley works at Gem City Surgeons in Centerville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gem City Surgeons at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 400, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 30, 2022
The surgeon and the entire staff were amazing. From the time my leg was amputated until the time the doctor released me to the prosthetics routine, all the support was efficient, thorough, friendly, and caring.
— Aug 30, 2022
Photo: Katherine Goley, PA-C
About Katherine Goley, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972257715
