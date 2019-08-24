Katherine Gee, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Gee, MSN
Offers telehealth
Katherine Gee, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Psychiatry at Ashwood2300 21st Ave S Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 915-1417Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Katie is truly brilliant and has exceptional listening and communication skills. No matter how different a patient feels from one appointment to the next, she always tunes in to the moment. I will certainly refer.
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1891030367
- Vanderbilt University
- Duke University
